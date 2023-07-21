Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Sells $2,778,940.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Reshma Kewalramani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 27th, Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
VRTX stock opened at $361.82 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $365.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
