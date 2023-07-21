Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Sells $2,778,940.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Reshma Kewalramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36.

VRTX stock opened at $361.82 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $365.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

