ViaDerma (VDRM) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

ViaDerma (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) is one of 236 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ViaDerma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ViaDerma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViaDerma 0 0 0 0 N/A ViaDerma Competitors 242 1053 2235 23 2.57

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 25.63%. Given ViaDerma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViaDerma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ViaDerma N/A N/A 0.00 ViaDerma Competitors $713.22 million -$7.63 million 100.27

This table compares ViaDerma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ViaDerma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ViaDerma. ViaDerma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ViaDerma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ViaDerma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViaDerma N/A N/A N/A ViaDerma Competitors -41.49% -365.70% -15.38%

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries. It is also developing products in various fields of use, including topical antibiotics, toenail antifungal drugs, diabetic amputations, global acne, psoriasis, and eczema, as well as burns, anti-aging/wrinkle remover creams, medical cannabis, male-pattern baldness, skin cancer, erectile dysfunction, and pain management. The company was formerly known as Décor Products International, Inc. and changed its name to ViaDerma, Inc. in May 2014. ViaDerma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, California.

