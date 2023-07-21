Viasat (VSAT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT):

7/21/2023 – Viasat had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Viasat was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2023 – Viasat had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/7/2023 – Viasat was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2023 – Viasat was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/26/2023 – Viasat had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $81.00.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. 1,310,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,300. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $64,376. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

