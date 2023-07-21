Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,656 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Molina Healthcare worth $210,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.85.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

MOH stock opened at $318.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.