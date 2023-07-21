Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $124.61 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $124,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.72 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

