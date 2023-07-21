Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $150.09 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,401,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 918,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Huntington Bancshares worth $150,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

