Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 59,258 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.55% of Newell Brands worth $182,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 879,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,968,000 after acquiring an additional 869,557 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.55%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

