Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 73,134 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $120,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,091,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,872,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,691. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

