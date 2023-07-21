VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Trading Down 0%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.22 and last traded at $41.22. Approximately 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

