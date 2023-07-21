VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Trading Down 0%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.22 and last traded at $41.22. Approximately 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.
The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
