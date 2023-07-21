Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $41.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 222.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.20. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $64,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,218,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,064 shares of company stock worth $17,886,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

