Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 28,600 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

