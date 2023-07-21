Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,738 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.65.

Saia Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $410.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.53. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $410.42.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.