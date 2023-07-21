Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 1,642.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 434,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 280,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35,079 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.