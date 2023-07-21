Virtu Financial LLC Invests $822,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $62,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $62,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,471. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

NYSE:PD opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.85. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

