Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $189.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

