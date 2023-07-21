Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Endava by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Endava by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 133,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Endava by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC started coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE:DAVA opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

