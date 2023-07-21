Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $278.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.31. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.64.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.