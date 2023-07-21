Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Saia by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Saia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.65.

SAIA opened at $410.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.53. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $410.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

