Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 246.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of VMI opened at $278.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.32 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.