Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

PH stock opened at $402.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.41. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $409.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

