Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,270 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in F5 by 83.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in F5 by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,480.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,480.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.09 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

