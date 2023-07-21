Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,142,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,160 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.10, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

