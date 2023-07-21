Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

HubSpot Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $540.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $571.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.32 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

