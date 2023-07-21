Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

