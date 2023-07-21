Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.05

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.11. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 283,028 shares changing hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 11.84%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 148,096 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,827 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,008,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 755,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 748,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

