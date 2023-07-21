Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.05

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.11. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 283,028 shares changing hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 11.84%.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
