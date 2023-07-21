VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 91.92% and a return on equity of 141.98%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Stories

