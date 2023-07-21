Voyager Token (VGX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.71 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $37.23 million and $3.71 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
