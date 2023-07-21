Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) Director Sells C$11,100.00 in Stock

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) Director Philip E. Collins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

CVE:VUL remained flat at C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 280,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,063. Vulcan Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$21.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a current ratio of 50.30.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vulcan Minerals had a negative net margin of 164.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

