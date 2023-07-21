Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

