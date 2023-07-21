Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,591 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $57.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

