Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $228.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

