Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Sony Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.