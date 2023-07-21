Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,996 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 159,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:APH opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

