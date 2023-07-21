Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 426 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

