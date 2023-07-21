Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $812,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.