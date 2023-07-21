Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.5% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.47. 1,988,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,505. The company has a market capitalization of $426.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.76. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.