Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 378.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after buying an additional 686,036 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 4,548,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,711,502. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.