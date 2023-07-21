Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3 %

WBD opened at $13.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

