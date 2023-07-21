Washington Federal, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.82. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,533,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 95,662 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

About Washington Federal

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.