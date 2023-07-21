Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.50

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46.70 ($0.61), with a volume of 17731459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($1.01).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.48. The stock has a market cap of £116.60 million, a PE ratio of 455.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 416,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £195,520 ($255,648.54). 10.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

