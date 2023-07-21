Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,606 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 257,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,072. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

