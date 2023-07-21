Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,423,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.34. 215,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

