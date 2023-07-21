Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,470 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. 645,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,948. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.