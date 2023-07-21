Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after acquiring an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

