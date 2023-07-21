Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,144. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

