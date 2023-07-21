Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MMP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $65.19. 47,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.