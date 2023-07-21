Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQBK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 8,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,069. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $42,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

