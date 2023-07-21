Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

