Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPYV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. 470,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.