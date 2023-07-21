Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after buying an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. 406,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,522. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.